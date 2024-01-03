View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Partner of Fat Man’s Hospitality Havird Usry: ‘We Welcome Entertainment In Our City’

Havird Usry of Fat Man’s Hospitality Group sat down with Georgia Entertainment before the Unscripted Roadshow in Augusta to talk about how his family business is impacted by the entertainment industry. Fat Man’s Hospitality specializes in catering as well as beverage services and has been a go-to business for films shooting in the Augusta area. Usry welcomes films into the area and boasts that Fat Man’s is fully equipped to take care of any and all industry needs.

