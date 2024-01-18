President of Esports UGA TJ Stephens: ‘Esports Has Grown Rapidly’

President of Esports UGA and Ghost Gaming Ambassador TJ Stephens has been positively impacted by Georgia’s investment in the creative economy. Esports has grown rapidly over the last few years – allowing more opportunities that students like Stephens can benefit from. As he states in his interview, it encompasses many demographics and is now ingrained in a variety of schools (public, private, religious, HBCU, and more). Stephens claims Georgia as one of the most competitive states for esports. His passion for the art reflects that of many other students around the state

