Recap with Photos: South Georgia Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Creatives at Unscripted Event

Georgia Entertainment, in partnership with PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios hosted the ninth Georgia Unscripted Roadshow at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta. The event gathered local business owners, entertainment executives, and creatives along with legislators, city and government officials to learn more about the Creative Economy in South Georgia.

The purpose of the 9 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s Creative Economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. South Georgia put on a show unlike any other. A truly immersive experience from start to finish. VIP guests arrived to the venue in style, in what the industry refers to as ‘picture cars’ courtesy of the South Georgia Classic Car Club. The red carpet was rolled out with greeters in costume, and an entertainment reporter stationed for red carpet style interviews with attendees. The production design, by Daniel Hanifan – Stellar Events, was an artistic nod to the creatives in the region.

Live and interactive, local high school students, Valdosta State University and teachers crewing the short film “Hot Set” – it was recreated during the event giving everyone the opportunity to witness first hand the magic of movie making and the real jobs and opportunities for Georgians. Watch the film below.

“South Georgia has been a shining light for many years in Georgia for filmmakers and creatives,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “With a planned studio and the news about the Georgia Film Academy coming, there is no stopping the creative scene in this part of the state.”

“We are honored to have so much support and participation from our state’s legislative body and local government officials,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President, Georgia Entertainment. “These events allow creative professionals and policymakers to network and learn in a very special environment, by immersing them in the local creative scene.” The communities for the 2024 Unscripted roadshow are Covington, Albany, Macon, Columbus, and Dalton.

