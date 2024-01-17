SCADFILM Presents SCAD TVfest: Reality

Inspired by the success of — Georgia’s only festival dedicated to all things TV — presents SCAD TVfest: Reality, a deeper look at the expansive world of unscripted television. SCADFILM, the leading producer of premier events for students and professionals working in the entertainment arts, will welcome industry luminaries and special guests for one-day spotlights of TV production and trending TV topics, with future editions going inside the screen on news, documentaries, game shows, true crime filmmaking, sketch comedy, and more.

Tickets for each session are free for SCAD students, faculty, and staff, $5 for SCAD alumni, and $10 for the general public.

12:30 p.m. | Finding the Faces: Reality Casting Secrets

The top question viewers ask when watching reality TV: “Where do they find these people?” Go behind the scenes with casting executives as they dive into the decisions that charm audiences around the world into falling in love with ordinary people and places.

Panelists: Heather Hylton Bivens, creative director and owner, Hylton Casting; Christine Cowan, senior vice president of talent and casting, NBCUniversal; Jacqui Pitman, owner and CEO, Pitman Casting

2:30 p.m. | Keeping it Real: Production Secrets of Reality TV

Hundreds of people are involved in the production of a reality show, from concept to completion. Hear from producers across an array of reality show genres as they break down how to keep production on track when there’s no script to follow.

Panelists: Brady Connell (The Amazing Race, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Great Christmas Light Fight); Jay Blumenfield (Stupid Pet Tricks, Late Nite Chef Fight, Restaurant Stakeout); John Gunn (American Ninja Warrior, The Ultimate Fighter, Shark Week); Lorraine Haughton-Lawson (Real Housewives of Atlanta, Basketball Wives, Real Housewives of Potomac); Natalee Watts (Dancing with the Stars, Tough as Nails, The Bachelor)

5:30 p.m. | Redefining Reality: A Conversation with Bravo

Bravo’s bingeworthy slate of reality TV shows has made its mark on the genre. In this conversation, SCADFILM talks with production and marketing executives about how the Bravo brand has evolved and continues to be a pop culture phenomenon with a passionate and loyal fanbase.

Panelists: Kemar Bassaragh, vice president of current production and entertainment content, NBCUniversal; Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, senior vice president of current production and executive producer, Truly Original; Shalina Mansharamani, vice president of brand growth and innovation, Bravo

For more information and to purchase tickets for these panels, visit the official event site