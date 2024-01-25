Smite 2 announced: New game, new esports approach

The sequel will be accompanied by major changes to the game’s professional esports circuit, including new international LAN events and the end of developer-owned teams.

Soon after the release of League of Legends, which went on to become the world’s leading esport, the developers at Titan Forged Games (a division of Hi-Rez Studios) pondered the question: What if we wanted to play a MOBA but without the RTS point of view? That’s how SMITE was born, a third-person competitive action game that uses the same structure as a MOBA but with over-the-shoulder combat.

After more than 10 years of updates, 130 heroes (themed around gods from humanity’s ancient pantheons) and regular esports tournaments, the developers have decided that it is time for a sequel. Announced live during the ongoing SMITE World Championship in Arlington, Texas, SMITE 2 was announced — and with it major changes to the esports scene.

The main differences between the first and second iteration of SMITE will be a massive migration of everything from Unreal Engine 3 to Unreal Engine 5, a substantial overhaul to some of the games mechanics and, due to the technical changes, the impossibility for the developers to migrate all the paid cosmetics that the users bought from one title to the other. A system called Legacy, however, will be put in place to give those who invested real money in the original the same amount of premium currency for the sequel.

The launch timeline has already been laid out: a spring alpha testing period that will last the whole summer, which will be followed by a beta that will begin in autumn. A final release date is still to be determined, but it may be set for the end of the year.

Meanwhile, 2024 will also be a transitional year for the esports scene that, in a process not dissimilar to the one undertaken by Overwatch when it switched to its sequel, will have to adopt SMITE 2 very early on.

The SMITE esports scene is organised around the developer-run SMITE Pro League circuit. Last year’s World Championship drew 78,000 peak viewers, according to Esports Charts. Despite its modest following, the SMITE Pro League managed to sell out at the Esports Stadium Arlington (with tickets upward of $120 each) for its ongoing 2024 World Championship in Texas, and recently announced several endemic event sponsors.