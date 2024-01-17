SOUNDS LIKE ATL Premieres with Kodie Shane, Lowertown & More Across Multiple Platforms in January

WABE, Atlanta’s choice for NPR and PBS, is proud to announce the second season of the WABE Studios original music series SOUNDS LIKE ATL returns Saturdays at 10 p.m. on WABE TV (PBS-30) beginning January 27. The program will also stream nationwide on wabe.org, PBS Passport, and WABE’s YouTube channel. In addition, the series will air on WABE 90.1-FM at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and as a weekly podcast on the WABE Podcast Network and other podcast platforms.

The 13-episode, multi-platform show features intimate, “unplugged-style” musical performances by Atlanta artists from across genres, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with the featured musicians.

View the SOUNDS LIKE ATL, Season 2 trailer HERE.

“Atlanta has always been the place for music that breaks boundaries and defies genres,” says Alison Hashimoto, Senior Vice President of WABE Studios. “Our goal with Season 2 of WABE SOUNDS LIKE ATL is to highlight the diversity of expression coming out of our community and connect audiences–locally and globally—with the musicians who contribute to Atlanta’s reputation as one of the world’s creative capitals. We want everyone who experiences SOUNDS LIKE ATL–whether on TV or radio or pod—to walk away with an appreciation and understanding of why Atlanta’s impact on music could never be recreated by another city.”

To kick off Season 2 of SOUNDS LIKE ATL, WABE Studios and the High Museum of Art are hosting a night of art and live performances by Atlanta rapper Kodie Shane, alt-rock and R&B outfit Hero the Band, and spoken-word artist Adan Bean on Friday, January 26 at the High. Guests can also experience the High’s immersive exhibition “Sonya Clark: We Are Each Other,” which confronts, elucidates, and reframes the history of the African diaspora in the United States. Tickets to the live show are available at https://high.org/event/sounds-like-atl/.

