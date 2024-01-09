View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

South Georgia, Ready for Film and Entertainment as the Unscripted Roadshow Lands in Valdosta

The Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event’s next stop is Valdosta on January 26th. The event will be held at the Rainwater Conference Center and will include filmmakers, economic development officials, elected leaders and business owners from South Georgia and beyond. The event will highlight entertainment opportunities in the region with a focus on workforce development and local businesses participating in the growth of the Creative Economy.

“South Georgia has a rich history of music, the arts, film and entertainment. City and county officials have been so supportive as we prepare for this event, reflecting the desire to further magnify what is already happening in this part of the state,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “As Governor Kemp has noted on different occasions, the jobs and growth of film and entertainment in South Georgia is an important initiative.”

The purpose of the roadshow events is to celebrate Georgia’s Creative Economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community.  (RSVP HERE.)

This event is presented by PhilanthroFilms, South Georgia Studios and FilmHedge along with the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, Assembly StudiosBrasfield GorrieICPTrilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

“It has been a pleasure working with officials in South Georgia, the team at the Rainwater, and the hosts of the after party at Downtown Social. This will truly be a special night of networking and collaboration in South Georgia,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “The  support and engagement by all the stakeholders in preparation for this has been great.”

Companies supporting the roadshow include Apache Rental GroupBarnes & Thornburg LLPBarrow Group, B.I. Production Works, Cinelease Studios, City National BankCabretta CapitalClassic TentsGeorgia Entertainment PR AllianceGSB Architects, FitzHenry FilmsFlat Rock StudioGateway 85 CIDGhost GamingGreenspoon Marder LLPMoonshine Post ProductionPC&E, RDH Partners, Reel SuppliesSkillshotSonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

“We are honored to collaborate with local governments and businesses of all sizes through our partnership with the Chamber. With organizations like these, we are able to uniquely highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic DevelopmentGeorgia Music PartnersGeorgia Production PartnershipBIG Film and Entertainment AllianceCoastal Entertainment AllianceEntertainment Tourism Alliance of GeorgiaGeorgia Film AcademyGeorgia Screen Entertainment Coalition,  Motion Picture AssociationConsulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States,  Georgia Game Developers AssociationGeorgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

