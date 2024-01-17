State Representative Steven Sainz will serve on the Advisory Board of the newly formed Coastal Entertainment Alliance

State Representative Steven Sainz of House District 180, accepted his nomination to join the Coastal Entertainment Alliance’s Advisory Board. Launched in the late summer of 2023, the Coastal Entertainment Alliance represents businesses, educational institutions, and local governments along the coast that support Georgia’s growing creative economy. “The Coastal Entertainment Alliance (CEA) is a crucial voice in ensuring all Georgia communities, especially non-metro areas like my coastal district, enjoy the economic benefit of our state’s growing film presence. This is why I was excited to accept the invitation to serve on the CEA Advisory Board,” commented Rep. Sainz.

Steven Sainz grew up in Camden County and has always remained close to the coast. First elected in 2019 to the Georgia House of Representatives, Representative Sainz Chairs the Special Rules Committee and serves on several other crucial committees such as the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee, the Creative Arts and Entertainment Committee, Technology & Infrastructure Innovation Committee, and more. His house district covers the majority of Camden County and portions of Glynn County.

Representative Sainz is the Managing Principal of Camden Connection, a community development corporation serving south Georgia. He greatly enjoys community service and has previously served as the Planning Commission Chairman for the City of Woodbine, Camden County Chamber of Commerce Board Member, Executive Committee member of the Woodbine Lions Club, and an advisory board member of the Salvation Army of Saint Marys.

“With the addition of Rep. Sainz to the CEA Advisory Board, we have just upped our game to a whole new level. He is not only a diligent worker who cares about Georgia’s coast, but he leads by example with a servant’s heart. We look forward to collaborating with Rep. Sainz in our effort to make coastal Georgia the go to place for creative content creation.”

Matt Campbell, President, Coastal Entertainment Alliance