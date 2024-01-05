Story Mill Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer Vanessa Stewart: ‘Our Goal Is to Bring Commerce to Columbus and Employ Locals’

Story Mill Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer Vanessa Stewart joined Georgia Entertainment in Columbus to discuss why she finds Georgia exciting. Stewart explains how the film industry encapsulates much more than just soundstages – it generates business for local restaurants, hotels, and attractions. Story Mill’s future projects are slated to increase commerce in the city, in addition to employing locals. Stewart is also hopeful that Story Mill’s projects will boost tourism in Columbus.

