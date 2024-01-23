The Bradley Theater Screens “A Fish Called Wanda” at Perc Coffee For Inaugural Pop-Up Movie Event

The Bradley Theater, in collaboration with Cinema Savannah, will host an evening of laughter and intrigue at PERC coffeeshop with a special pop-up movie of the timeless classic, “A Fish Called Wanda.”

This event is the inaugural pop-up event for The Bradley Theater, a collective that promises to finally bring an arthouse cinema to Savannah. By joining forces with Cinema Savannah, the largest and longest running film club in Savannah, they are sure to expand the influence of independent, foreign, and classic cinema in Savannah. “It’s quite a shock that an art house cinema doesn’t already exist in Savannah,” said Daniel Chapman, Executive Director of The Bradley Theater, “For a city that loves art, film, and its nightlife, it is a clear missing piece in the entertainment landscape.”

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to laugh and learn about The Bradley Theater and its potential impact on the Savannah arts and culture scene. Tomasz Warchol, head of Cinema Savannah said, “This has been out most successful year, yet. There is clearly a growing demand for this sort of cinema in Savannah.” Seating is limited so get your tickets now.

Event Details:

• February 9th, 2024

• 6 PM and 9 PM

• PERC Coffeeshop, 1802 East Broad St.

• A collaboration by: The Bradley Theater, Cinema Savannah, and PERC

About “A Fish Called Wanda”:

“A Fish Called Wanda,” directed by Charles Crichton, is a comedic masterpiece that has stood the test of time. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Kline, and Michael Palin, who deliver unforgettable performances in this hilarious heist comedy. With a plot filled with twists, turns, and absurd humor, “A Fish Called Wanda” has earned its place as a beloved classic.

Why Attend?

• Learn about The Bradley Theater

• Enjoy a classic comedy

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this special screening are available for purchase at www.thebradleytheater.com or Eventbrite

About Bradley Theater:

The Bradley Theater will be an arthouse cinema in Savannah. With a commitment to showcasing a diverse range of films, the Bradley Theater desires to be a hub for entertainment and cultural enrichment.

About Cinema Savannah:

Cinema Savannah is the largest and longest running film club in Savannah. Without an actual theater, it has filled the gap by promoting and celebrating the art of film for the Savannah Community.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel Chapman

Executive Director

www.thebradleytheater@gmail.com