The State of Esports in Georgia: Brawlhalla, the Winter Warmup at UGA, and more!

The Georgia Esports League (GEL) has a big announcement: off the success of the Fallhalla Tournament, GEL is officially announcing a full season of Brawlhalla for the state’s collegiate, university, HBCU, TCSG, etc. programs. The 1v1 season will officially kick off on February 21 – and will run til April 24th. More to add to the calendar, esports at the University of Georgia is hosting a charity tournament February second through the fourth – the event, Winter Warmup, will be benefitting War Child. Watch the full episode below for more on Georgia’s state of esports.

