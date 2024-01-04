The State of Esports in Georgia: Games Week, DreamHack, and the Georgia Entertainment 100

The State of Esports Update: This week’s episode focuses on all things “Games Week Georgia.” To end the year, Georgia celebrated the gaming and esports industries with multiple events, competitions, and conferences – all culminating in DreamHack Atlanta. DreamHack featured events throughout the middle of December and fostered space for gamers and gaming culture to thrive. Georgia Entertainment’s 100 Gala capped off the summit by bringing the gaming community together with politicians and creatives from other fields.

