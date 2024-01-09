Tom Cruise Returns To Warner Bros, Forms New Strategic Movie Partnership

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and the Motion Picture Group’s co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have hammered out a new strategic partnership deal with Tom Cruise that takes effect this year.

The $13 billion-grossing star and producer will develop and produce original and franchise theatrical titles which he’ll star in. Cruise and his production company will have an office on the Burbank, CA lot. The last time Cruise starred in a Warner Bros movie was the 2014 sci-fi action title Edge of Tomorrow ($370.5 million global gross), one of eight titles he made with the studio including Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Magnolia, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire, Risky Business and The Outsiders.

Note, this isn’t an exclusive deal, as Cruise will continue to work with Paramount, where he’s shooting Mission: Impossible 8, and Universal, where he’s making the $200M shot-in-space movie directed by Doug Liman. Overall, Cruise doesn’t have exclusive deals at any studio. No projects at this point in time are in the works or greenlit, as it’s still early.

