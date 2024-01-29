Weekend Box Office Results: ‘The Beekeeper’ and ‘Mean Girls’ Battle for No. 1 in Slow Weekend

Have The Plastics met their match?

It’s too soon to tell, but Paramount’s “Mean Girls” musical is virtually tied with Amazon MGM’s “The Beekeeper” for first place in this unusually close box office battle.

Amazon MGM is reporting that “The Beekeeper” claimed the top spot with $7.4 million from 3,337 theaters in its third weekend of release. Meanwhile, Paramount is reporting that the “Mean Girls” musical has earned $7.3 million from 3,544 venues and could win the weekend for the third time… once final numbers are tabulated on Monday. (Sunday’s football schedule could keep the male-dominated audience for “The Beekeeper” at home and in front of the TV.)

Either way, it’s a dreary time at the box office. It’s the second weekend in a row sans a new major studio release, which means that January is concluding with a whimper. Spy comedy “Argylle” (from Apple and Universal) opens on Feb. 2, while the comic book adaptation “Madame Web” (from Sony) and biographical musical “Bob Marley: One Love” (from Paramount) debut on Feb. 14. But moviegoing isn’t expected to pick up in earnest until Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” lands in March.

