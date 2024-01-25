Yancey Entertainment Account Executive Jaine Kennedy: ‘With the Unique Filming Locations Georgia Has, We’re Able to Spread the Wealth’

Yancey Bros. Co. Entertainment Executive Jaine Kennedy shares how the entertainment industry impacts her business. As a Georgia-based company, Yancey’s entertainment division works hand in hand with industry projects to deliver services across the state. As Kennedy claims, productions utilize various locations in regions all over Georgia – helping businesses like Yancey Bros. Co. to expand their network statewide. “It’s really cool to see when other parts of Yancey, who don’t typically get to watch all the action, get to be a part of it.”

