2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Semifinalists Announced

The Atlanta Film Society is pleased to present the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Semifinalists. Chosen from 1,555 total submissions, the following 80 feature film screenplays, 42 pilots, and 32 shorts represent the top 10% of all entries. Their authors are competing for invaluable mentorship opportunities to help hone their craft and plan the next steps in their careers in addition to cash prizes. Please join us in congratulating these impressive authors, and wish them well as the programming team continues to narrow this list down to the Finalists and eventually to 5 Winning Scripts!

Feature Screenplay Semifinalists

10 Days In A Madhouse – Nicola Pittam

A Shooting Star – Jack Coady

Adventures in Serial Killing – Jack Warner

Afterwards – Lauren Grant

Alien America – Gorby Mufan Shih

Askari – Christiaan Smit

Aubrei from La Veta – Sam Ellison

Belonging – Liz Fields

Bike Lane Ends – Noah Glenn

Black Sheep – Mimi Lee

Bloom – James Lamp II

Braddock – Gregory Caruso

But Some of Us Are Brave – Jainaba Seckan

But We Slept Soundly – Jake Kolton, Audrey Findlay

Chosen – Cosmo Wallace

Classmates – Matthew Schlissel

Cling – AARON WARNER

Contained – Jennifer Wilton

Cradle – Harriet Bramwell

Crayola Zen – Mike Green

CRIME WAVE – Tammy Klembith, George Klembith

Dadwatch – Eric Stern, Joshua Mann

Diary of a Failed Minister’s Daughter – Susie Mendoza

Divorce, Marry, Kill – Alex Watson

East Jesus – Duane Graves

Fade In, Fade Out – Rob Levinson

Feedback – Jeffrey Dinghua Lei

Fright Masks – Stephen Polakiewicz

Globulous – Flax Glor

HEARTRACE – Will Bermender

HOMESTALKER – Olivia Jampol

Hot Naked Mess – Jonathan Dillon, Sascha Alexander

If You’re Lucky They’ll Believe Every Word – Cameron Linly Robinson

Lo & Em – Claire Audrey Aguayo

Manongs – Mariel Madrid, Keone Madrid

Mud Simple – Austin Alward

Neat Freak – Christopher Glass

Oh Sickie! – julien wagner

Ouroboros – Red Davis

Over the Hill – Laura Kemp

Powdered Sugar – Tyler Gibbons

Problematic – Jerry J Sampson

Quran Camp – Samah Meghjee

REMEDIATION – Conner Marie Allen

Riddle – Shiva Ramanathan

Road Closure – John Cerrito

Roe Island – Hanna Hedqvist

Rule Of Law – Eric Johnson

Sel De Mer “Sea Salt” – Jacqueline Cloake

Senseless Confidential – Martin Bannon Beaudet

Serotinous – Terra Mackintosh

She Becomes Pedro Infante – J.K. Zepeda

Shelby – Brian Ruberry

Shot Clock – King Lu

Sixty Days Is Forever – Jeff Fletcher

Sludge – Jen Butler

Sonoran – Jack Aupperle

Stand Up – Eric Meltzer

Starchildren – Michael Anthony De Toffoli

Stranded – Jen Boxall

Survivor Duty – Kyle Curry

The Blur – Dean Farell Bruggeman

The Fallen – Gabrielle Nehring

The Hare – Bryson Edmondson

The Hazard Room – Mike Cymanski

The Knowledge of Good & Evil – Luke Edward

The Last Blockbuster – Justin Miller, Jeremiah Castleman

The Show Must Go On – Bret Miller

The Struggle is Reel – Jennifer Tomlin

The Taking of North Pole 1-2-3 – Robert Husted

The Untold Story of the Titanic – Willie Mae Kent

Thirstygirl – Alexandra Qin

This is Pablo – Sammie Rose

Three Sheets to the Wind – Sean Pedersen

Twisted Justice – Joel McElvaney

Us, Unlikely – Tricia Lee

Victor – Aaron Huckleberry

Watermelon, Watermelon, Watermelon – Calvin Claudio

Willa – Elizabeth Myer

Pilot Screenplay Semifinalists

A Black Girl’s Guide… – Aadrise Johnson

A Lost Lady – Pilot: “A Spark” – Holly Michelle Swenson

Akata – Stephanie Obadare, Caroline Gordon-Elliott

America Rise, America Fall – Giovanni Taveras

BAD B “The Glamour Profession” – Jan Arnold

Bear Frat – Pilot – Will Moro

CRIMSON TIES – Jackie Quinones

Do I Belong Here? – Teri Rusike

Flipped – Justin Alicastro

FRUITFUL – Jessica McLaughlin

Fundies TV Pilot – Jessica Furniss

Gallatin – Ryan Skinner

Gigantica – Duane Smith, Stefane Barbeau

Good Bones – Brooke Becker

Grace and the Aliens – Jennica Johnson

Guardians Of The Pacific – Derek Quick (Negane Meno)

Like You Stole It – Stacey Russell

MADS – Jan Pearson

McAllen – Michael Chludzinski

Morlock – Anthony Povah

Pandora – Jeff Bower

PETROL GIRLS – Jade Maitre

Protocol One – Geoffrey Colo

Run Red – Felicity R Landa

SIMORGH – Farzin Farzam

Snack Shack – Kate Kowalski

The Age of the Empath – Steve Brown

The Backrooms – Jon Addison

The Detail – Jonah Einstein

The Fugitive Game – Martha Swetzoff

The Ginger Seeds of Loxahatchee – Nik Prietus

The Girl with the Devil Eyes – Toby Marks

The Great Balgair – Faith Dismuke

The Last Cabin Left on Old Sycamore Lane – Michael Rakoff

The Local – Mark Naccarato

The Sessions – Pilot episode – Alexander Julian

The Skipper – Telsyn Doucette

The subtle art – Gaia Kim Bartolini, Nick Habal

The Talking Animals – Andrew Gitomer

THE TWO OF US – Alison Balnar

WENCH Pilot Script – Aaveen Marandi, Tommy Miller

Short Screenplay Semifinalists

A Tempo – Lorelai Jo-hsuan Lin

Algorithm and Blues – Jamie Benson

April and Mr. Stockman – Montgomery Burt

Become the Wounded – Gabe Berry, Amir Zargara

Bittersweet – Alec Gutherz

Bomb Ass Boss(es) – Shanice Williamson

Byrdie’s Call – Connor Austin Jones

Chosen – Michelle Farley

Curtain Call – Taylor Rankin

ELLIOTT – Shaun Radecki

First Sunrise – Healin Kweon

Ghomeeda – Aya Mheidly

Good Evening, Marshall (Good Evening, Geraldine) – Jessica Mosher

Handle With Care – Allison Orr Block

Homogeneous – Nicky Rudolph Calloway

Hook and Swing – Dana Hawthorne

I DO MY BEST NOT TO REMEMBER THAT TIME MY BASEBALL CARD TRIED TO DESTROY MY LIFE – Shaun Radecki

In With the Storm – Cara Marshall

Iron Fist – Kagure Kabue

Lead Sandwich – andre salloom

Life and Death are spelled the same – Neil Knox

Mouse – Michael Clifton

Paper Monsters – Michael Clifton

Pumpkin Goulash – Yvette Farmer

The 25th Annual Tucker High Talent Show – Evan Deis

The Late Shift – Hallie Reese Kostrencich

The Rusty Nail – John Acquaviva

Thirteen Mountains – Lauren James

Togs – William Winston

Witness to Breath – Doug Conant

Woman in the Wood – B Maddox