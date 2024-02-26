A Day with Cartoonists Hosted By The National Cartoonist Society and Center for Puppetry Arts

Atlanta’s famed Center for Puppetry Arts and the National Cartoonists Society – Southeast Chapter are partnering to bring A Day with Cartoonists to the public! This amazing afternoon and evening of fun will be held at the Center on March 9, 2024.

From 2pm-5pm, the Center for Puppetry Arts will host a marketplace of cartoonists selling their art and drawing caricatures. Cartoonists participating in the art market include John Rose (cartoonist of Snuffy Smith), Mason Mastroianni (cartoonist of Wizard of Id and B.C.), Robert Pope (cartoonist on Looney Tunes, Warner Brothers, Peanuts), Bill Holbrook (cartoonist of On The Fast Track and Kevin and Kell), Mark Simon (story artist from Stranger Things, Dexter and The Walking Dead) and others. During this time, other cartoonists will wander the Worlds of Puppetry Museum creating sketches with guests.

At 5pm the Center for Puppetry Arts will open a cash bar.

To wrap up the evening, a special panel discussion, Puppetry, Cartooning and the Art of Storytelling, will be held at 6pm. The panel will be hosted by Mark Simon (story artist on puppet projects Chucky, Creepshow, TWD, Mattel) and include Center for Puppetry Arts Resident Puppet Builder Jason Hines (theater, movies, opera); digital puppeteer Jeff Scheetz (Star Wars Droids, Star Trek, Sharknado); Nickelodeon puppet producer Jeanne Simon (Allegra’s Window, Gullah Gullah Island, Weinerville) and actor/puppeteer Lucky Yates (Kreiger on Archer).

All events are available to the public and included with entry to the Center’s Worlds of Puppetry Museum. The Center for Puppetry Arts is located in Midtown Atlanta at 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-2820.

For more information about the event, please visit here.

More information on the Center for Puppetry Arts at www.Puppet.org and the National Cartoonists Society at www.NationalCartoonists.com.