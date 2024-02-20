View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

A Night of Local Historical Insight: A Free “Glory” Screening and Panel Discussion at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center

The Friends of the Bradley Theater is proud to announce a special free screening of the award  wining film “Glory” on February 24th, 2024, at 6 PM. This event, held at the Savannah Cultural  Arts Center, promises an evening of historical reflection and cultural significance, with many local ties. This is an opportunity for the community to come together for a powerful cinematic  experience followed by an insightful panel discussion connecting the movie to local history and present day significance. This program is brought to the community for free in part by the  Savannah Cultural Arts Center’s Spotlight: Facility Use program. 

“Glory,” directed by Edward Zwick, is a critically acclaimed film that tells the powerful story of  the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the first African American units to fight in the  Civil War. The movie explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the fight for equality, making it  a timeless and poignant piece of American cinema. 

Event Details: 

Date: February 24th, 2024 

Time: 6 PM reception and 7 PM screening  

Location: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401 

The evening will kick off with a reception at 6 PM followed by a screening of “Glory,” providing  attendees with an opportunity to witness the film on the big screen and immerse themselves in  its gripping narrative. Following the screening, a distinguished panel of experts will lead a  discussion on the historical context, the significance of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry  Regiment, and the relevance of “Glory” in today’s society. 

Panelists: 

Panelist 1 – Sister Patt Gunn, Susie King Taylor Center for Jubilee 

Panelist 2 – Chris Allen, Colonel, US Army Special Forces (Retired) 

Panelist 3 – Michael Chaney, SCAD Film Professor 

Moderator – Kareem McMichael, Filmmaker and Documentarian 

“We are thrilled to host this special screening of ‘Glory’ at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.  The film holds a unique place in history, and we believe that providing a platform for discussion  will deepen the audience’s understanding of the sacrifices made by those who fought for  freedom and equality,” said Daniel Chapman, Executive Director at the Friends of the Bradley  Theater. 

This event is open to the public, and tickets can be reserved at facebook.com/thebradleytheater and at Eventbrite. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with history and join the  conversation about the enduring impact of “Glory.” 

 

