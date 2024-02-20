A Night of Local Historical Insight: A Free “Glory” Screening and Panel Discussion at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center

The Friends of the Bradley Theater is proud to announce a special free screening of the award wining film “Glory” on February 24th, 2024, at 6 PM. This event, held at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, promises an evening of historical reflection and cultural significance, with many local ties. This is an opportunity for the community to come together for a powerful cinematic experience followed by an insightful panel discussion connecting the movie to local history and present day significance. This program is brought to the community for free in part by the Savannah Cultural Arts Center’s Spotlight: Facility Use program.

“Glory,” directed by Edward Zwick, is a critically acclaimed film that tells the powerful story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the first African American units to fight in the Civil War. The movie explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the fight for equality, making it a timeless and poignant piece of American cinema.

Event Details:

Date: February 24th, 2024

Time: 6 PM reception and 7 PM screening

Location: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401

The evening will kick off with a reception at 6 PM followed by a screening of “Glory,” providing attendees with an opportunity to witness the film on the big screen and immerse themselves in its gripping narrative. Following the screening, a distinguished panel of experts will lead a discussion on the historical context, the significance of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and the relevance of “Glory” in today’s society.

Panelists:

Panelist 1 – Sister Patt Gunn, Susie King Taylor Center for Jubilee

Panelist 2 – Chris Allen, Colonel, US Army Special Forces (Retired)

Panelist 3 – Michael Chaney, SCAD Film Professor

Moderator – Kareem McMichael, Filmmaker and Documentarian

“We are thrilled to host this special screening of ‘Glory’ at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. The film holds a unique place in history, and we believe that providing a platform for discussion will deepen the audience’s understanding of the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom and equality,” said Daniel Chapman, Executive Director at the Friends of the Bradley Theater.

This event is open to the public, and tickets can be reserved at facebook.com/thebradleytheater and at Eventbrite. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with history and join the conversation about the enduring impact of “Glory.”