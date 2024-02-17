Act for a Change & LIMA – CALL FOR WRITERS

Act for a Change is searching for writers and directors for our August show “Bridges over Barriers.”

Act for a Change is a non-profit that creates multi-disciplinary art shows to raise money and awareness for charities in the Atlanta area.

As to date we have raised over 50,000 dollars for local charities.

This August we are thrilled to pair with La Amistad to benefit Latin pre-school students in the Atlanta area.

We are looking for writers who wish to work write for stage and directors to bring these plays to life.

This is an all volunteer effort. 90% of proceeds will go directly to La Amistad.

Tech dates for directors are as follows:

TECH for Bridges over Barriers* July 29th, July 30th, July 31, and Aug 1

We have Windmill Noon-10pm however directors will only be required through the evening.

Shows are August 2nd (Fri), August 3 (Sat), August 4 (Sun) we have the building 5-11

August 9th (Fri), August 10th (Sat) and August 11