Acting Workshop Led By Industry Luminaries Now Open For Resgistration

Aspiring Filmmakers? Immerse Yourself in TV/Film Production with Industry Professionals at the Atlanta Career + Create TV/Film Production Workshop.

Atlanta, GA (February 9, 2024) – Unleash your inner Spielberg and master the art of TV and film production at an exclusive workshop led by award-winning industry veterans! This immersive experience, taking place on March 16, 2024, at 4801 Fulton Industrial Boulevard Southwest, Atlanta, GA, USA, offers aspiring filmmakers and storytellers the chance to learn from the best and launch their creative journeys.

Headline Act: The Indelible Courtney Ward-Thompkins

The acclaimed Courtney Ward-Thompkins leads the workshop, whose expertise and guidance have shaped countless successful productions. Participants will gain invaluable insights into the industry’s inner workings, unlocking their creative potential and gaining the tools to turn their visions into reality.

Dive Deeper with Renowned Experts:

The learning continues! The workshop features interactive sessions with industry luminaries:

Rasheen Donaldson, Producer: Demystify the world of budgets, payroll, and p-card reconciliation. Shane Bobb, Producer/Writer: Craft captivating scripts that ignite the screen with your unique voice. Arthur Thompkins, Three-TIme Emmy Nominated Producer and Writer.

More Than Just a Workshop, It’s an Experience:

This workshop goes beyond textbook learning. Network with fellow enthusiasts, ask your burning questions directly to the experts and receive personalized feedback to refine your skills. Light refreshments will also be served to fuel your creative fire!

Seats are limited, so don’t miss your chance to:

Learn from award-winning industry professionals.

Gain hands-on experience and practical knowledge.

Network with fellow filmmakers and build your industry connections.

Launch your filmmaking journey with expert guidance.

Register now and prepare for an unforgettable experience that will leave you shouting, “Action!”

Visit here for registration and complete details.