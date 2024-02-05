‘Argylle’ Crashes With C+ CinemaScore & $18M Opening: Can Apple Sustain This Reign Of $200M Productions? – Sunday Box Office Update

While the theatrical marketplace is starving for big movies post-strike, Apple Original Films‘ $200M pick-up of Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle isn’t cutting it with a $18M domestic/$35M global start, C+ CinemaScore, and 3 stars on Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak.

At the end of the day, this multi-supporting actor and actress ensemble isn’t provoking people to drive in their cars to cinemas.

Yeah, yeah, that’s about where tracking saw it. But we need to finally come clear and say it. Ready? Despite Apple being a $2.87 trillion company, and able to shell out for these $200M (or, in some cases, $150M-budgeted) movies like Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon — make no mistake, dollar for dollar on the motion picture P&L sheet, these are losses, and in some cases, they don’t have the ancillaries that other movies, do, ala foreign TV. There’s not even a theme park or a cruise ship to further exploit these movies.

To read more visit Deadline.