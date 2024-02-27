Assistant Director Barbara Zagrodnik Details the Opportunities Awaiting Georgians In Film

Barbara Zagrodnik is a screenwriter and Assistant Director in the Director’s Guild of America (DGA). Starting out as a Production Assistant (P.A.) then rising the ranks to become a First Assistant Director (1st. A.D.), she has experienced the abundance of opportunity within the Georgia industry. As she’s stated, the film industry in Georgia is the perfect place for creatives to pursue their passions and grow their careers in entertainment.

One of her most recent projects, “Altered Reality,” landed a theatrical release. To read about it’s journey from script to screen, visit here.

