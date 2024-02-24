Atlanta-Based Nonprofit HUeMAN TV Announces Name Change to SIGNIFY TV

HUeMAN TV tonight announced a new name, SIGNIFY TV, for the nonprofit that stands for marginalized filmmakers and content creators.

Now officially rebranded as SIGNIFY TV, the organization will continue to support marginalized creators while providing positive changes in the representation of Black women in film and television. HUeMAN TV launched in 2018 and the organization got its footing during the Covid-19 pandemic starting in 2020 as streaming gained broader consumer interest.

The rebranded platform SIGNIFY TV now features about 40 (and counting) creative partners including a mix of individual or team content creators, donors and other contributors. While most partners are based near filmmaking creative hubs including California, Georgia and New York, SIGNIFY TV also has a France-based partner and both domestic and international viewership.

The new name also strengthens the organization’s online presence and searchability in that the new name is easier to decipher phonetically.

“Since our founding, HUeMAN TV evolved beyond a concept of inclusion and intersectionality to one of prioritizing Black women while keeping the door open to support other marginalized creators,” said James K. Holder II, executive director and managing creative partner for SIGNIFY TV. “Our diverse and inclusive board also felt strongly that the former name including the word ‘man’ no longer served SIGNIFY TV’s key demo.”

The change also enabled the organization to secure trademarks for SIGNIFY TV in the U.S. in 2022, with Canadian and EU trademarks secured in 2023. The team initiated the name change process in 2020, involving SIGNIFY TV board members who engaged a consulting firm and legal counsel for the rebrand process.

“The word ‘signify’ means to be a symbol of or to stand for something, and our organization has always and will continue to stand for marginalized creators,” said Alahna Lark, SIGNIFY TV’s programming director and board member. “We are working towards positive changes in the representation of Black women in both on-screen and behind-the-camera roles in film and television.”

SIGNIFY TV made the new brand announcement during the organization’s first SIGNIFest, which took place Feb. 22 and was attended by about 180 industry professionals and those aspiring to join Georgia’s thriving film and visual creative industries. The event’s theme was “creative ascension.”

“Our team felt that bringing the community together would be a great way to enroll others in the new vision we have for ourselves as an organization,” said Lark.

At SIGNIFest, attendees enjoyed a curated showcase of short films from trendsetting artists and presentations from top content creators. The event took place at The Gathering Spot in West Midtown.

