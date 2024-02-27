Avondale Estates Listening Room and Wine Bar Targets April Opening

Listening room and wine bar Commune ATL, owned by Zopari Kristjanson and music producer and DJ Chris Devoe, will open in late April at Olive and Pine in Avondale Estates.

In addition to music, Commune will feature a small food menu and a wine list curated by Atlanta sommelier and former Empire State South wine director, Steven Grubbs.

Kristjanson, who grew up in Dunwoody, says she’s been interested in art and music since she was a teen. She started seeing bands play live in the mid-1990s. Later, she joined punk band Vera Fang and collaborated on music projects with groups like Tiger Moon and Warsz. That’s when she met Devoe, now a longtime friend and musical collaborator.

