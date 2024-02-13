Big Weekend for Independent Film in Georgia: ‘Popular Theory’ and ‘Possum Trot’

By Randy Davidson, CEO of Georgia Entertainment

Georgia was in the spotlight this weekend as Usher represented the state and Atlanta at the Super Bowl. More on the Super Bowl later including the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals involvement.

We were equally excited to follow two independent film success stories in Georgia. ‘Possum Trot’ and ‘Popular Theory’ also had big weekends.

Possum Trot

Angel Studios, the studio behind ‘Sound of Freedom’, acquired ‘Possum Trot’ and will release the film on July 4th in theaters nationwide. The $10+ million film was 100% funded by donations and mostly shot in Middle Georgia and other parts of the state including Dekalb County. The film took a long and windy road to get to this point, but the bottom line is that it will be seen by millions. (release here.)

Based on the true story of a small church, it’s about Bishop and First Lady Donna Martin, and their tiny Bennett Chapel church, in the town of Possum Trot in the woods of East Texas. Twenty two families linked arms and courageously adopted seventy seven of the most difficult-to-place children in the local foster care system, igniting a national movement for vulnerable children that continues today.

Why was this East Texas story filmed in Georgia? The Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act. (How it works.)

Popular Theory

Our friends Aiden Guthrie and Camilio Diaz produced ‘Popular Theory’ – made in Georgia. The film’s debut was this weekend in theaters around the country. A couple weeks ago, Camilio reached out and asked if I could moderate a panel after the special screening at AMC in South Atlanta. California based writer and director Ali Scher and others would be present.

A couple days later, Camilio called and said he needed me for two panels because the first screening sold out. Then a couple days before, a third screening sold out! Aiden, Camilio and a whole crew of Georgians that worked on the project basically took over AMC Southlake 24! We did three panels with Ali. The actors were there along with set and costume designers, hair and makeup, and all who played a role in this wonderfully produced film. (See pictures here.)

Would Ali do another film in Georgia? Was the film credit a factor in her decision to produce the project here? Does Georgia have trained staff to support independent filmmaking? Does she have projects in the hopper? Yes, yes, yes and yes.

Both trailers below: