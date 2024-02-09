Celebrating 75 Years: A Heartfelt Thank You From AGG

On February 1, 1949, three attorneys — Ellis G. Arnall, Sol I. Golden, and Cleburne Gregory, Jr. — founded Arnall Golden Gregory. The firm has operated under the same name for 75 years and has grown to more than 200 attorneys. As we commemorate this milestone, we want to express our sincere appreciation to our attorneys, staff, and clients for your unwavering support throughout the decades.

To our attorneys and staff, both current and past, thank you for your exceptional dedication. It is your hard work, commitment to excellence, and client service that have allowed us to reach 75 years. You have been the backbone of AGG and have directly shaped our legacy.

To our valued clients, we extend our deepest gratitude for entrusting us with your legal matters. Serving your needs has been the driving force behind our growth and success. We consider it a privilege to have been a part of your journeys, and we remain committed to continuing to provide the highest level of legal representation and support.

It is through the collective efforts of our incredible team, loyal clients, and dedicated friends and family that AGG has achieved 75 years of legal excellence. We celebrate this momentous occasion with immense pride and gratitude.

As we reflect on our rich history and accomplishments, we also look toward the future with excitement and anticipation. With your continued support, we are confident that our firm will continue to thrive, innovate, and make a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.