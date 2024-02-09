Co-Founder of CineAstra Camilo Diaz Shares His Journey To Producer

Georgia Film Academy Alum Camilo Diaz sat down with Georgia Entertainment to share his experience as part of the creative community in the state. After working in various positions on sets, Diaz, and his longtime collaborator Aidan Guthrie, formed their production company CineAstra. Teaming up with Blue Fox Entertainment, CineAstra has produced a new family comedy called Popular Theory.

To catch the premiere of Popular Theory this Saturday, visit here for tickets.

