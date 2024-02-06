Columbus Filmed ‘The Neon Highway,’ Starring Beau Bridges Sets March Release Date

William Wages’ upcoming film “The Neon Highway,” produced by Stratton Leopold and presented by Mountain Movies, will be theatrically released on March 15, following a Nashville premiere on March 13.

“The Neon Highway” stars Beau Bridges as a country music artist whose star is fading. Other cast members include Rob Mayes, Sandra Lee-Oian Thomas, T.J. Power, Brett Gentile, and Ezekiel Bridges. Country artist Pam Tillis plays herself and Curb recording artist Lee Brice plays Lamont Johnson.

The script is co-written by Wages and Phillip Bellury. The film’s description reads, “Twenty years ago, Wayne (Mayes), an aspiring singer/songwriter, was a heartbeat away from making it in Nashville when a car accident derailed his ambitions. Now working a 9-5 job and struggling to support his family, Wayne has a fateful encounter with waning country music great Claude Allen (Bridges) who reignites Claude’s musical dreams.” See more at Variety.