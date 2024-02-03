Commissioner Arrington Presents 2024 Black History Film Festival

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., commemorates Black History Month by inviting residents to view films featuring African American actors, producers, and directors, and filmmakers. The Opening Reception, which kicks off the 2024 Black History Film Festival, will be held Friday, February 23, 2024, in downtown Atlanta.

Registered attendees will enjoy a reception and view film screenings from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Government Center’s Assembly Hall located at 141 Pryor Street SW., where the following films will be screened:

Return to Your Corner

Fight For Black Lives

Now and Forever

Legacy of Lee Flowers

Black History Man

Inception: Jayne Kennedy Story

Mabel

Healer: The Dr. Joycelyn Elders Story

The 2024 Black History Film Festival continues Saturday, February 24th with more films at various locations throughout the county. The following films will screen from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the South Annex:

A Race in The Sun

The Lincoln School

His Truth is Marching On

Educators to Africa

Black Girl in The Ring

Black Uniform

Storming Caesars Palace Return to Your Corner

To RSVP for showings at the South Annex, all guests must visit here.

Additional films will screen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following Fulton County Libraries:

Adams Park Library

The Little Mermaid

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Alpharetta Branch Library

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Spiderman Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

College Park Library

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Woman King

Hapeville Branch Library

East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story

The Woman King

Kirkwood Branch Library

East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story

Southern Rites

Mechanicsville Library

Southern Rites

Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space

Winners of the 2023 Write 2 Rise Scholarship Competition and the 2024 Black History Film Festival Student Film and Essay Competitions will also be announced during the Opening Reception. The topic of this year’s BHFF Student Film and Essay Competition is ‘Why My Unsung Hero Should Be Celebrated During Black History Month’.

Fulton County high school students are invited to either submit a 1,500-word essay or short film no longer than 60-minutes highlighting an African American who has made a significant contribution to black progress and American History.

All submissions are due by Friday, February 16th and collectively $2000 in prizes will be shared among the winners during the Opening Reception on February 23rd.

Although the reception and film festival are free, seating is limited. Guests must RSVP for the Opening Reception. To RSVP for the Opening Reception, all guests must visit here. Complimentary parking and shuttle service will be provided from the Fulton County Juvenile Court, located at 395 Pryor St SW., to the Government Center from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday, February 23rd.

Those seeking more information on this event can reach the office of District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr.

