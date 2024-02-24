Creative Coast Announces Finalists for GRIT Conference’s Startup Stage Pitch Competition

The Creative Coast has announced the Startup Stage finalists that will pitch their companies at GRIT, Savannah’s two-day innovation conference. Startup Stage, which is presented by the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), is a business pitch competition during which finalists present their endeavors to a panel of judges and a live audience for a chance at $10,000 in cash and prizes. The competition is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 29th, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Savannah Civic Center.

After a long and difficult selection process, the Startup Stage committee has chosen the following companies to pitch onstage. The companies and founders are as follows:

Soothe Beginnings –Lindsay deOliveira

Predicate – Morris Nguyen and Kody Roza

Pool Protection Technologies – Garrett Stigall and Guy Gober

FlowIntell – Jessica King

Allboarder – Mariah Hay and Kylie Dunkley

Tale Innovations – Conrad Niedzielski and Milton Crispin

No Sleep – Tupelo Labs – Skyler Reep

Made Equal Clothing Company – Chirag Shah

ScoopMe App – Jacob Nicolson

Startup Stage will be judged by a panel of angel investors and venture capitalists. Judges include Charlie Banks (Managing Director, Venture South), Sally Curley (Founder and CEO, Curley Global IR, LLC, Boards: MOBILion Systems, Inc.; Ariel Savannah Angel Partners; Human Health Project), Bill Glenn (Partner at Fernwood Holdings, Board: Dealcloser, Observer: Dispersive Holdings), Rachelle Gregory (Chief Impact Officer, Carver State Bank and Alamerica Bank, Board: Able Child Africa) and Juwan Platt (Program Manager Lattimer House, collaboration with Lattimer Ventures).

Startup Stage is sponsored by ATDC. As Georgia’s technology business incubator, ATDC assists entrepreneurs across the state from IDEA to commercial SUCCESS.

To learn more about Startup Stage and the companies pitching visit: https://thegritconference.com/startup-stage/.

General Admission tickets for the full, two-day GRIT Conference are available at $249 per ticket, and VIP tickets are available at $349 per ticket. To learn more about tickets and see the conference schedule, visit here.