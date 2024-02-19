Creative Placemaking Communities and South Arts Present the South & Appalachian Creative Placemaking Summit with Promotional Partner Georgia Entertainment

Co-produced by Creative Placemaking Communities and South Arts, the South and Appalachian Creative Placemaking Summit is the preeminent gathering of creative placemaking professionals in the southern region. With over 50 sessions, experiences, tours and performances throughout the three-day Summit, attendees will come away with innovative and effective approaches to placemaking, with an emphasis on arts and culture ecosystems.

Both urban and rural projects throughout the Southeast will be represented through peer-to-peer panel discussions, tours performances, special activations, and workshops. Attendees of the 2022 Summit included visual and performing artists, planners, urban designers, architects, arts administrators and community and economic development professionals.

“The utilization of the arts to explore solutions-based, community building is at the core of creative placemaking,” said Jessyca Holland, Director of Organization and Community Initiatives for South Arts. “Creative Placemaking connects people to the built and natural environment. The outcomes may be economic or social. In 2024, we will explore creative placemaking through the lens of sustainability, or the intersections of People, Planet, and Prosperity.”

“With its thriving Creative Economy, Georgia is becoming a world leader in developing communities built around the arts – with several well established centers and more on the way. Georgia Entertainment’s mission is to bring together the vibrant community of film, gaming, music and other creative industries to educate, engage, and empower,” said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Through a convergence of industry leaders and visionaries, our commitment is to shape a more inclusive future for Georgia’s creative industries contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the Peach State.”

Registered attendees can view detailed information about sessions, performances, activations, tours, and more here. Georgia Entertainment is offering an exclusive 20% discount on registration with promo code: summit20.