Discover Dunwoody & Dekalb Entertainment Commission Announce First Quarter Event on February 29

Special speakers, recent activity, and upcoming opportunities in the region to be featured at the February 29th event. Space is limited, please RSVP here.

Discover Dunwoody & Dekalb Entertainment Commission will host their first quarterly meeting at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia on February 29th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses in Dunwoody, the Atlanta Perimeter, Georgia and beyond. Providing an opportunity to share information on the creative industries in the region, the event is scheduled from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The meeting will be facilitated by the Discover Dunwoody & the Dekalb Entertainment Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather those interested or working in the entertainment industry to hear updates on the creative industries in Dunwoody & DeKalb County, learn from industry experts, and connect with local businesses.

“We are excited to share early 2024 industry updates, local initiatives, and connect with those in the community to explore ways we can progress film, music, and the other creative industries further in the perimeter area” said Ray Ezelle, Executive Director of Discover Dunwoody.

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, creatives, and industry professionals. Ezelle continued, “Together with our monthly newsletter and companion website, Funwoody, we want to make sure all are informed on developments related to film and entertainment in the region.”

Discover Dunwoody is rewarding 3 Travel Coordinators/ Production Coordinators in attendance. We will have a drawing for two $250 gift cards, and a grand prize $500 Gift Card. You must be present to win.

Featured speakers along with the agenda will be released soon. This event will begin at 4:30 PM with a networking reception that includes great food and drinks provided by the award-winning Crowne Plaza Ravina, and end promptly at 7:00 PM on February 29th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please RSVP here.