Executive Director of The Georgia Film Academy Scott Votaw: ‘It’s An Amazing Time for Georgia’

As the Assistant Vice Chancellor for the University System of Georgia and Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy (GFA), C. Scott Votaw has an insider’s pulse on the state of the entertainment industry. Since its founding in 2015, the GFA has bolstered the state’s creative economy by training Georgians for work in production, game development, digital entertainment, and more. With such high demand for skilled employees in entertainment, GFA now has hubs all over the state and continues to expand. Votaw shares his perspective on how local Georgians are effected by the entertainment industry and the job opportunities that are waiting for them.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.