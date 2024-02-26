Georgia Entertainment in Partnership with Film Savannah Announce Annual Women in Entertainment Event on Mar 8, 2024

Georgia Entertainment announced details of the second annual Women in Entertainment Event presented by the Savannah Regional Film Commission on March 8th, International Women’s Day. As an invitation to celebrate and embrace equity for women in the creative industries, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the latest in film, music, gaming, digital production, and the arts in Georgia with a spotlight on the coastal region. Along with our partners Savannah Film Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance and SWIFT, the event focuses on empowering the entertainment and creative communities through education, conversation and opportunity.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to foster a collaborative mindset and conversation that matters,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “This extends beyond Southern hospitality and into the stories we tell, the art we create, and the legacy for the future generations of Georgian creatives.”

“Savannah has a long history of supporting women in entertainment and the creative industries,” said Katie Schuck, Assistant Director of the Savannah Film Commission. “Let’s continue to empower them on the coast and throughout Georgia where every woman’s voice can shine, every story can inspire, and every dream can take center spotlight in the mission of equality.”



“Georgia Entertainment’s mission is to bring together the vibrant community of film, gaming, music and other creative industries to educate, engage, and empower,” said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Through a convergence of industry leaders and visionaries, our commitment is to shape a more inclusive future for Georgia’s women in entertainment.”

Featured content will include updates from the Savannah Film Alliance, legislative and community news by the Coastal Entertainment Alliance, and special recognition of Savannah Women in Film and Television (SWIFT) a chapter of a chapter of WIFTI – Women in Film and Television International. A taste of Georgia’s Coast will be curated by Reva Grantham, a nationally known figure in the craft industry.

The Women in Entertainment event will be held from 6-9pm at Hotel Tybee, known for its cinematic views. RSVP here.

The event is presented in partnership by the Savannah Regional Film Commission. Statewide partners supporting this event include Trilith Studios, ICP, Reel Supplies, and RDH Partners. Other partners include Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys, Sapelo Insurance, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, Ghost Gaming, Georgia Matters, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, and Skillshot.

Other organizations supporting and partnering with this event include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

