Georgia Filmed POSSUM TROT Slated for July 4 Release, Acquired by Angel Studios

Angel Studios, the studio behind the global blockbuster SOUND OF FREEDOM, has acquired worldwide rights to the feature film POSSUM TROT.

Based on the true story of a small church in East Texas, POSSUM TROT is executive produced by Letitia Wright (BLACK PANTHER, Founder of 3.16 Productions), Nika King and Joe Knittig, directed by Joshua Weigel (THE BUTTERFLY CIRCUS), written by Joshua and Rebekah Weigel (THE BUTTERFLY CIRCUS), and produced by Joshua and Rebekah Weigel (Peacetree Productions).

“The Martin family and this community have shown us a solution to the foster crisis. They’re fighters and we believe this film will catalyze others to courageously follow their lead,” said Director Joshua Weigel. “I’m honored they asked us to tell their story, and that Angel Studios is bringing POSSUM TROT to the world.”

POSSUM TROT shares the true story of Bishop and First Lady Donna Martin, and their tiny Bennett Chapel church, in the town of Possum Trot in the woods of East Texas. Twenty two families linked arms and courageously adopted seventy seven of the most difficult-to-place children in the local foster care system, igniting a national movement for vulnerable children that continues today.

POSSUM TROT stars Nika King (Euphoria, Greenleaf), Demetrius Grosse (RAMPAGE, Justified), Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost, Outer Banks, RUNNING SCARED), and Diaana Babnicova (DON’T BREATHE 2).

“POSSUM TROT is a rare film that merges an incredible true story with the power to transform a critical issue facing our communities. Our Angel Guild was deeply moved by the story,” said Jared Geesey, Chief Distribution Officer of Angel Studios. “Last July 4, SOUND OF FREEDOM brought issues of trafficking to the attention of millions, and we know that a staggering percentage of children from foster care become targets for trafficking. We hope to continue to build on that awareness and shine light on the next step this Independence Day.”