Georgia Filmmaker Choice Skinner Earns 2024 NAACP Image Awards Nomination

Filmmaker Choice Skinner is nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the category of Outstanding Breakthrough Creative. The 55th annual awards will be announced during the Los Angeles ceremony on March 16th and broadcast live on BET and CBS.

The awards handed out by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), celebrate the outstanding achievements of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television, music, and literature performances.

Skinner caught the organization’s attention for his award-winning romantic dramedy feature film, A NEW LIFE, which crafts a moving story about family, love, and new beginnings. Skinner wrote, directed, edited, and produced the film about a single father trying to move on with his life years after the sudden death of his beloved wife.

Setting out to tell a story showcasing Black men through another lens, Skinner produced it under his Darkan Entertainment banner, an independent film and media production company dedicated to creating high-quality film, television, and media content with a strong focus on redemptive and empowering themes, expressly related to the Black community.

“I am extremely honored and grateful that the NAACP IMAGE AWARD committee has recognized me and my work for this nomination. It is truly a blessing and look forward to attending the event,” shares Skinner.

A Brooklyn native, Skinner first gained notice as a filmmaker for his award-winning dramatic short Brotherly Love, followed by winning Octavia Spencer’s Facebook Short Film Competition with his short A Second Thought. He went on to direct his first full length feature film, Wingman, Inc., teaming with writer-producer Tony Germinario.

Skinner began his entertainment career as an actor and has amassed numerous credits including the TV shows All American, The District, How I Met Your Mother, The Shield, and Lost, as well as the films Killjoy 2 Deliverance From Evil, Black Magic, Cryptz, Transylmania, and Free Samples starring Jessie Eisenberg and Jason Ritter.

Currently, Skinner is in development on the feature horror film The Legend Of Ciscero.

