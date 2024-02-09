Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus Celebrates U.S. Debut in Atlanta

Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus makes its Atlanta debut under the big top at the Stone Mountain Park from March 15 to March 31.

Tickets are on sale now for this electrifying extravaganza that melds the vibrant essence of Oktoberfest with the captivating allure of the circus. The Atlanta stop is part of its much-anticipated, 18-city North American debut tour.

Producers and brothers Benjamin and David Spindler, ninth generation of one of Germany’s most illustrious circus dynasties, infuse the show with authentic details from their home country.

The excitement begins the moment guests enter the bier hall, serving up German delights such as pretzels, sausages, potato pancakes and a selection of the finest Bavarian beers. A resplendent maypole adorned with colorful ribbons greets guests as they enter the Big Top tent, setting the stage for the celebratory opening number with the performers in traditional Bavarian costumes.

Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus features an award-winning European cast who take center stage to dazzle and amaze, bringing gasps and laughter to the crowd in acts set to a mix of German music and current hits. Performers on silks, the trapeze and straps fly through the air, defying gravity. Dexterous jugglers, flipping trampoliners and acrobatic balancers showcase their athletic prowess in the ring, while presentations of spirited goats and loveable dachshunds bring happy smiles to all. Clowns will have the audiences roaring with laughter, performing throughout the show, often inviting members of the audience on stage.

This tour is the realization of a long-held dream of Max Spindler, Benjamin and David’s father. After a visit to the U.S. with his sons, Max was inspired to introduce their family circus and its rich history to the audiences of America. With a legacy that spans more than 100 years of performing, the cast and crew of Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus includes 13 members of the Spindler family, who are an indomitable part of circus history, bridging the past and present. There’s something for everyone in this unforgettable journey into the heart of German tradition and fun.

There will be 26 total performances of Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus in Atlanta, with 10 preview performances March 15 to 21 and grand opening/regular performances March 22 to March 31. General admission tickets for Germany’s Great Bavarian Circus start at $19.99 with pre-sale ticket prices starting at $12.49 available until 14 days prior to a performance. Visit BavarianCircus.com for more information and the show schedule. All performances take place at the Yellow Daisy Lot of Stone Mountain Park, which offers single day parking passes at $20 or an annual parking pass for $40. Parking passes are available on site or online in advance via StoneMoutainPark.com.