Grammy-Winning Music Producer Mark Neill Details the Intersection of Georgia Music and Film

Grammy-winning music producer Mark Neill is a Georgia-born artist from Hahira, GA. After moving to California in the late 1970s to establish himself in the music industry, Neill has come home to South Georgia to shed light on the industry in the state. He maintains that Georgia-made music has a distinct sound like no other – a message that he shouts far and wide. With an expertise in building music studios and a vast network of musicians to utilize them, he is an integral part of growing entertainment in the state.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.