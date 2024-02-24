Gray Finishes 2023 In A Strong Position and Issues Positive Outlook for 2024

Gray Television, Inc. announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, including total revenue of $864 million, which was in-line with the high end of our revenue guidance and total operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization, impairment and loss on disposal of assets) of $664 million, which was below the low end of our expense guidance for the quarter.

Gray continued to execute across its portfolio of high-quality television stations and digital platforms as it combines its market-leading local news with strong network programming to deliver unparalleled reach for advertisers. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Gray’s total revenue increased by $143 million or 20% compared to 2021, our most recent non-political year. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our television stations during the quarter, whose core advertising revenue increased 2% on a year-over-year basis. We saw continued improvement in the automobile advertising category with a 16% year-over-year increase. In addition, political advertising revenues in a non-political year were relatively strong at $33 million. In the fourth quarter, NBCUniversal completed its initial move-in activities and began its lease with us for the soundstages, offices, warehouses, mill spaces, parking and related facilities in our Assembly Studios real estate complex located in the Atlanta metro area.

We are continuing to evaluate opportunities to maximize the value of the undeveloped portion of this unique real estate development. We currently anticipate that the mixed-use complex will be fully constructed by 2030. Based on current expectations, we anticipate capital expenditures of $52 million in 2024 to complete the studio complex and certain infrastructure projects at the complex. In addition, we anticipate receiving $31 million of proceeds from certain incentive payments that reimburse us for a portion of prior and planned 2024 capital projects at the complex. On February 8, 2024, we received $110 million in pre-tax cash proceeds from the closing of the previously announced sale of Broadcast Music, Inc. (“BMI”) to a shareholder group led by New Mountain Capital, LLC. $50 million of the net proceeds from the sale of BMI were used to pay in full the amount then outstanding under our Revolving Credit Facility.

We intend to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. On February 16, 2024, we completed the extension and upsizing of our revolving credit facility. Due to strong demand, our banking group increased their commitments to our revolving credit facilities to $625 million, which includes a new $552.5 million revolving credit facility maturing on December 31, 2027, and $72.5 million facility maturing on December 1, 2026.

On February 20, 2024, we announced that our Chief Financial Officer, Jim Ryan has notified us of his voluntary decision to transition into retirement after 2025. We also announced the hiring of Jeff Gignac, who currently serves as a Managing Director and Head of Media & Telecom Investment Banking at Wells Fargo Securities. Mr. Gignac will join us initially as Executive Vice President, Finance, on April 1, 2024, and he will step into Mr. Ryan’s role as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer on July 1, 2024. Mr. Ryan will work closely with Mr. Gignac and our entire executive team until he retires at the end of 2025.