House Representative Matthew Gambill Shares His Experience As A Legislator

House Representative Matthew Gambill (District 15) is a great example of a Georgian contributing their community. He began his legislative service in 2019 and now sits as the Vice Chair of the Economic Development & Tourism Committee, in addition to serving on many others. Gambill is also a Business Development Manager for Parrish Construction Group; a construction management firm and supporter of the Georgia Entertainment Unscripted Roadshows. He stopped by the Unscripted Roadshow in Warner Robins to share his experience as a local business manager and state representative.

