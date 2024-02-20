Inside Georgia’s Film Tax Credits Webinar: How Companies and Individuals Can Benefit

Please join AGG Entertainment & Sports co-chair Beth Moore and AGG Tax of counsel Hanish Patel, along with Ben Zachariah, director of tax credit investments at Monarch Private Capital, for a complimentary webinar exploring how Georgia taxpayers (including LLCs, trusts, and individuals) can benefit from both generating film tax credits and purchasing or selling such tax credits. They will also discuss a recent bill introduced by Georgia State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, which aims to amend the film tax credit.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | 12-1 p.m. EST

There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of this webinar.

Credits: 1 hour of CLE credit is pending approval by the State Bar of Georgia

Visit here to register.