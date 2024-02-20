Latinas in Media Atlanta is excited to be asked again to lead in organizing a Latine Filmmakers Panel in collaboration with Latinas in Media Atlanta and the Atlanta Film Festival. As we continue to move forward in conversations to highlight Latine filmmakers and the craft, please submit and feel free to share with anyone that you feel would be interested in participating.

Here are the event details:

– Panel will be IN-PERSON

– Dates: April 30th – May 3rd. Exact date and venue to be announced.

– Time: 11-5pm. Exact time to be decided.

– 1-2 hours

– Moderated by journalist, fierce Latina and community advocate, Daniela Cintron.

Here are the specifics:

Directing-

> DGA members or a very strong non-union director who has premiered at major festivals and received distribution

Cinematography-

> Member of IATSE 600 and DP must have worked with Zeiss lenses

Screenwriting-

> Writer is either in the WGA, or has written indie screenplays that have been produced and distributed and debuted at major festivals

Post-Production-

> Editor, Assistant Editor, Audio, Sound Designer, Post Production Sup.

If you fit the below request or know someone that might be interested, contact LatinasInMediaATL@gmail.com.