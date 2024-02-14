Mercedes Benz Named Top East Coast Stadium By Billboard

Using our ­editorial expertise and Boxscore metrics, Billboard has selected 26 venues that artists clamor to play and fans gather at to enjoy. These selections are divided by region and venue type, as well as fan-favorite categories honoring the elements that add magic and energy to local music scenes.

Top East Coast Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

The home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons has dominated Georgia as the region’s must-play stadium since its 2017 opening. In 2023, Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted its biggest year of concerts ever with multiple dates from Beyoncé, Swift, Ed Sheeran, Karol G, Grupo Firme and George Strait.

Top West Coast Stadium: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

The Los Angeles NFL venue is the highest-grossing stadium for concerts in the world, according to Billboard’s 2023 year-end Boxscore chart, reporting 19 concerts that grossed $175 million in ticket sales to Billboard Boxscore. SoFi Stadium also nabbed the top-grossing Boxscore of the year with Beyoncé’s three-night run in September, which brought in $45.5 million. Unlike other football palaces, SoFi Stadium was built with concerts in mind, and it already has an eclectic mix of pop, rock, R&B/hip-hop and Latin dates on the books for 2024.

To read more, visit Billboard.