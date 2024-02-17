MomoCon Announces Aladdin Voice Actors, Kpop Battles, Bebop Bounty Big Band for 2024 Event

MomoCon, the largest celebration of gaming and anime in the Southeast United States, has announced its first batch of guests slated for the 2024 event to be held at the Georgia World Congress Center on May 24-27, 2024.

Scott Weinger (Full House, Kingdom Hearts, Scrubs, Fuller House) and Linda Larkin (Runaway Bride, Kingdom Hearts, GTA V, Ralph Breaks The Internet), the iconic lead voices of Aladdin and Jasmine in the 1992 animated Disney classic, are among the first guests announced for meet and greets and panels at MomoCon 2024.

Alongside the celebrated actors, ANX Kpop Battles return for a “Solo Classic” bash inviting fans to dance their hearts out to their favorite Kpop tunes, with cosplay highly encouraged. Bebop Bounty Big Band will host an electrifying, interstellar musical journey mixing visuals from the iconic anime series with jazz, rock, and blues to create a fusion that will transport fans to a futuristic world of bounty hunters and space adventures.

Other confirmed guests include Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, Flubber, A Bug’s Life, Hercules, Toy Story 2, Enchanted), Steve Blum (Starfield, Diablo IV, The Callisto Protocol, Valorant, Shazam!), Zeno Robinson (Pokémon, Attack on Titan, Cris Tales, Scarlet Nexus), A.J. Beckles (Street Fighters 6, Saints Row, Lost Ark, Genshin Impact), Erica Lindbeck (Rick and Morty, Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, My Hero Academia), Sarah-Nicole Robles (Encanto, The Resident, Carmen Sandiego, The Fosters), and many more.

Momocon will continue to announce new guests in the lead up to the convention. All confirmed 2024 guests can be found on the official MomoCon website, and an official schedule and events will be revealed closer to the event.

“As a lifelong Disney fan, having the iconic Aladdin voice actors at MomoCon fills my heart with absolute joy,” said Jess Merriman, MomoCon Co-Founder. “Their movie defined the childhoods of millions and getting to meet the people that brought the film to life is pure magic.”

To apply for a media pass, please fill out the press accreditation form. Content creator badges are also available, including live-streaming opportunities directly from the show floor.

For more information on the event, check out the official MomoCon site and follow MomoCon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Tumblr, Di scord, and Instagram for updates.