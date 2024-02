Musician and Producer Steve Moretti moved to Georgia nearly two decades ago and has since become an active member of the creative community in Macon. His accolades include two Grammy nominations, collaborations with world-renowned musical artists, and the founding of his own production company, Morettiman Music. He also leads the charge for the pops orchestra, MaconPops, where Moretti serves as the President and CEO.

