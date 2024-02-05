Newnan-Shot ‘The Worst Love Story Ever’ is Now Streaming

A farce comedy The Worst Love Story Ever filmed in Newnan over the last few years was released last night and is now viewable online at TheWorstLoveStoryEver.com. There, viewers can also watch the first 20% of the film for free.

Similar to the comedic style popularized in the Airplane!, Scary Movie, The Naked Gun series, this new movie is a love story layered with wall-to-wall humor. Writer and director James Russell Lingerfelt lives in Newnan, Georgia, and teamed up with local filmmakers there and in neighboring Peachtree City to complete the film for a shoestring budget of under $25,000.

“We hope to target lovers of the old films like Hot Shots, Mel Brooks films and even more recent comedies like Billy Madison,” said Lingerfelt. “With this being a backyard film but made by experienced filmmakers, we hope it’ll develop a cult following over time. Of course, if people hate the movie, they were warned about it in the title!”

Lingerfelt wrote the screenplay in 2015. It took him and his team nearly three years to make the film because they worked only on weekends since everyone had full-time jobs.

You can learn more about Lingerfelt at www.JamesRussell.org. An alumni from Auburn and Pepperdine, Lingerfelt, age 43, moved to Georgia from Nashville, Tennessee in 2017. He has previously worked on short films and documentaries, but The Worst Love Story Ever is his first feature film.