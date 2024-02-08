Nonprofit Arts and Culture Organizations Provide Economic Impact in Georgia

Arts organizations in Georgia are revitalizing dormant downtowns, developing an innovative workforce, and creating vibrant communities that attract and retain businesses and drive tourism. Our thriving creative economy contributes to Georgia being not only an ideal place to do business, but also an incredible place to live and explore.

Economic Impact of Nonprofit Arts and Culture Organizations in Georgia

The Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) from Americans for the Arts is an economic and social impact study of the nonprofit arts and culture industry conducted at the state and national level. The study found that 19,734 jobs are supported by the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Georgia, with nonprofit arts and culture spending totaling $1.3 billion in 2022.

“Investments in arts and culture not only enhance the quality of life, but also stimulate economic development. By supporting the arts, companies attract and retain talent and create an environment where creativity, businesses, and communities thrive.”– AEP report

AEP6 Georgia full report >

AEP6 Georgia summary report >

Georgia Council for the Arts Supports Community Growth Through Arts Funding

Arts and creativity are an economic engine for Georgia. The arts strengthen economic health by creating jobs in multiple industries, driving tourism, and providing opportunities for young people.

GCA provides a variety of grants to support programs that enrich communities and strengthen the arts sector in Georgia, including education and literacy programs, facility restoration and enhancements, rehabilitation programs, and much more.

From July 2022 to June 2023, GCA awarded 345 grants amounting to $4.8 million. These grants supported 3,382 jobs and touched every corner of the state.

GCA grants overview >