Recap with Photos: Georgia Entertainment’s Reel & Permanent Good Event Presented by Fulton Films

Georgia Entertainment in partnership with Fulton Films hosted the Reel & Permanent Good – Amplifying Voices in Entertainment. On February 21, the vibrant community of film, gaming, music and other entertainment executives that make up Georgia’s Creative Economy came together at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum. The event marked the intersection of Georgia’s entertainment renaissance and inclusive philanthropy, with meaningful conversations through the convergence of state legislators, industry leaders and influencers.

Watch the event reel here!

Reflecting our commitment to shaping a more inclusive future for the state’s creative industries, the legislative panel was moderated by Veronica Maldonado-Torres, the President and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber. Featured panelists included: Rep. Segun Adeyina, Rep. Farooq Mughal, Rep. Yasmin Neal, and Rep. Long Tran. Offering insight from their rich history in arts, culture, and entertainment they stressed the importance of bolstering education to foster a more inclusive workforce.

“We were so fortunate to have such an engaged crowd. Together we will have an incredibly dynamic creative scene driving the most career opportunities for Georgians,” said Randy Davidson, CEO of Georgia Entertainment.

The Impact through Creative Industries panel discussion was moderated by Aneesah Bray, CEO of Creative Collective Capital. Featuring some of Georgia’s most notable creative entrepreneurs including: Bém Joiner, Co-Founder of Atlanta Influences Everything, Erika Miranda, Founder at Cafecito Productions, Chris Peay, CMO of Cxmmunity Media, and Denise Santos, Latinas in Media ATL.

Ty Walker, Head of Production at Hartbeat Productions, headlined the celebrity fireside chat and stressed the message, “It’s not about color, it’s about culture.” Walker also credited much of the success of Georgia’s film industry to the diverse local crews and the infrastructure.

Thanks to our partners for helping us make this event possible: Fulton Films, Atlanta Craft Services, Trilith Studios, Reel Supplies, ICP, and RDH Partners.