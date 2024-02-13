Reel and Permanent Good Event to Feature Ty Walker of Hartbeat

Georgia Entertainment announced today that Ty Walker, Senior Vice President and Head of Physical Production for Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, will be a featured speaker for the Reel and Permanent Good event. The event will be held at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum on February 21st from 3-6pm. Presented in part by Fulton Films, Reel and Permanent Good – Amplifying Voices In Entertainment will bring together members of the entertainment community to discuss fostering an inclusive environment for the creative industry.

“We are honored to host Ty as our special guest at the inaugural Reel and Permanent Good event,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “As one of the industry’s most impactful thought leaders, he is uniquely suited to guide the conversation on the industry’s impact on diversity and inclusion.”

Ty Walker is an industry veteran who has produced and managed feature length movies, television shows and new media content. Over the years, Walker has made his mark as a leading indie movie producer and has become known for passionately producing movies of various genres and budgets around the globe.

Moderating the conversation will be Daniel Blackman, Georgia Entertainment columnist and noted leader in the energy and entertainment arena. Panels will include legislatures and creative executives at the forefront of Georgia’s Creative Economy.

Attendees will include producers, directors, political leaders and others seeking to collectively shape a future where every voice contributes to the vibrant tapestry of Georgia’s creative landscape. To RSVP, please visit here.