RE:Imagine Hosts ‘Reel Connections’ Film Screening in Honor of Black History Month

Join RE:IMAGINE for an inspiring evening of celebration and storytelling as we honor the contributions of Black changemakers in media and film during Black History Month. The event, titled “Reel Connections,” aims to highlight the impact of Black creatives in shaping visual narratives across film and advertising.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM EST

Location: Resonant Studios ATL, 1397 Blashfield Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315

Overview:

“Reel Connections” offers a platform for dialogue and recognition, showcasing the achievements of Black filmmakers and media professionals and their invaluable role in the advertising and entertainment landscape. Moderated by Aubriana Davis, a Spelman College Alumna, re:imagine apprentice, and documentary filmmaker, the event delves into the intersection of filmmaking and the advertising industry. It features a diverse panel of speakers and showcases a thoughtfully curated selection of short films by Re:imagine Productions and independent filmmakers based in Georgia.

Featured Speakers:

Alex Ebanks, MBA – VP, Communications, ESSENCE Ventures

Aubriana Davis, Re:imagine apprentice, filmmaker, actress

Deanna Griffin – Filmmaker, Cinematographer & Co-Founder of Colour Co.

Ryshad Pitts – Re:imagine apprentice, videographer

Event Highlights:

Panel Discussion: “Navigating the Intersection of Filmmaking and Advertising Industry” ● Topics Include:

Challenges and advantages of transitioning between filmmaking and advertising. ● The synergy between storytelling techniques in advertising and effective filmmaking. ● Strategies for emerging creatives to break through in the industry.

Maintaining authenticity in storytelling across different mediums.

Promoting diversity and representation in both filmmaking and advertising.

The crucial role of filmmakers in social impact campaigns.

Future trends: The convergence of film and advertising.

Networking: Opportunity for audience interaction and insights.

Short Film Screening: Showcasing works by filmmakers based in Georgia.

Event Partners:

“Reel Connections” is powered by RE:IMAGINE and The Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta. As RE:IMAGINE celebrates its 10th year supporting emerging creatives of color in metro Atlanta, this event marks a special occasion.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $10. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. All are welcome to attend.

Agenda:

7:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Networking/Mingle + Welcoming Remarks

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM: Short Film Screening

8:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Panel Discussion

About RE:IMAGINE:

RE:IMAGINE is a non-profit organization with a deep commitment to workforce development. This commitment drives us to offer youth and emerging creatives invaluable exposure and educational pathways, leading to workforce opportunities in the film and media industry.

Visit here for tickets.